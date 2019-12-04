OSWEGO, NY – Karen L. Milligan, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Monday Nov. 25, 2019, with her husband by her side.

She was born in 1952, in Oswego, to the late Marion Hill (Cloonan).

She was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School, obtained a nursing degree in Fresno, Calif., and lived most of her life in Oswego County.

She married her husband, Bruce C. Milligan, on June 23, 1984.

She was a nurse at Oswego Hospital and a restaurant owner, as well as a loving mother to three children.

She loved cooking, reading, arts and crafts, and spending time with her children, granddaughter, and husband.

Though sick for many years, she lived her life selflessly and with humor.

She made every day count and cared deeply for her family.

Karen was predeceased by a brother, William Hill.

Karen is remembered with love by her husband, Bruce, sons, Michael, Patrick and Sean and their wives Ornella, Kate and Kristie; granddaughter, Molly; brothers, John, David and Kevin Hill and their families; and her parents-in-law, Bert and Barbara Milligan.

For those who wish to, contributions may be made to The Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Karen’s memory.

There will be no service or calling hours.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

