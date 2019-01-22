HANNIBAL, NY – Karen L. Stock, 56, of Hannibal, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor, where she had been a resident for many years.

A native of Hannibal, she was the daughter of Frank and the late, Bonnie Stock, and was a graduate of Hannibal High School.

Karen enjoyed going to various entertainment activities at Seneca Hill and was a member of the ladies group, “Tweety Birds.”

She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend.

Surviving are her father, Frank Stock of Hannibal; sister, Kathy Owen (Stock) of Oswego; aunts and uncle, Diane and Chris Keller of Constantia, Kathy Watterson of Las Vegas and Jeanette Madill of Georgia; niece, Amanda LaClair of Hannibal and nephew, Christopher Owen of Hannibal.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Spring burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

Donations in Karen’s memory may be made to the Southwest Oswego Baptist Church, 7682 NY-104, Oswego, NY 13126.

