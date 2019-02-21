Kaskin Paintings On Display

OSWEGO – Recently a new exhibit opened at the Erie Canal Museum.

It features original watercolor paintings by the late Eugenjis Kaskin, well known Oswego County artist and showcases the natural features, man-made structures, and communities along New York’s Oswego Canal.

The display is located in the first floor Link Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse.

H. Lee White Maritime Museum curator, Michael Pittavino worked with Erie Canal Museum curator of Collections & Exhibitions Ashley Maready to facilitate the loan to their institution.

The exhibit is part of the Erie Canal Museum’s Winter Exhibits which includes “Hybrid Vigor: The History & Science of Mules.”

“Mr. Kaskin was a very prolific painter in his lifetime. Many of his paintings are on display in buildings on the SUNY Oswego campus and even in Oswego’s city hall. We have collaborated with the Erie Canal Museum on several projects over the years. It’s always a beneficial experience for both organizations.” Pittavino said.

“Eugenjis Kaskin: Watercolors of the Oswego Canal” is on display now through April 1 at the Erie Canal Museum, www.eriecanalmuseum.org.

Located on the West First Street Pier in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, winter hours for the Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., weekends by appointment.

For more information, contact the museum at (315) 342-0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org

