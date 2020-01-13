Katherine M. LaBeef

January 13, 2020 Contributor

FULTON, NY – Katherine M. LaBeef, 71, of Hannibal, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2019.

Katherine M. LaBeef

Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Orvis and Lillian Lamie DeMott.

Katie spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Danielle Marie LaBeef; and her granddaughter, Jasmine Danielle LaBeef.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Danny LaBeef; seven children, Skip, Steve, Micki, Julie, Billy, Tracy and Ada; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*