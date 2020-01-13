FULTON, NY – Katherine M. LaBeef, 71, of Hannibal, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2019.
Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Orvis and Lillian Lamie DeMott.
Katie spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Danielle Marie LaBeef; and her granddaughter, Jasmine Danielle LaBeef.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Danny LaBeef; seven children, Skip, Steve, Micki, Julie, Billy, Tracy and Ada; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
