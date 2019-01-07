Katherine Michele Bienvenue

January 7, 2019 Contributor
Katherine Michele Bienvenue
Katherine Michele Bienvenue

Katherine Michele Bienvenue was born in Oswego Hospital on January 3, 2019, at 4:39 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Christopher D. Bienvenue and Jamie N. Knepper, of Altmar.

