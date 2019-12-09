OSWEGO, NY – Kathleen Marie Haselbauer, 94, a resident of Scriba, passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019.

She was born in Snydersburg, Pa., to Albert and Florence (Schwabenbauer) Wolbert.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Edward; daughter, Susan Marie; and granddaughter, Emily Diane Haselbauer.

Kathleen graduated from the Buffalo Sisters Hospital School of Nursing in 1948.

She retired early to raise her family.

She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

She enjoyed letter-writing, reading, taking photographs, spending time with her family and gardening.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Thomas (Debbie Uehlin) of Bernhards Bay, Mark of Houston, Texas, Karl (Bonnie Jean) of Red Creek and Joseph of Oswego; daughters, JoAnn (Roger) Locy of Oswego and Teresa (David) Bish of Williamsport, Pa.

She has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the Sacred Heart Church in Scriba.

She will be buried in St.Paul’s Cemetery with her husband.

There are no public calling hours.

Contributions can be made in her name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

