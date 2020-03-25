FULTON – Kathleen P. Loomis, 79, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She was born in 1940, in New York City, a daughter to the late William and Katherine French Dodds. Kathy graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown and retired as a Registered Nurse from A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital after several years. She enjoyed many things in life but above all enjoyed being with her family.

Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Loomis in 1989.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her five children, Debbie Loomis of Fulton, Patricia (Raymond) Zinkowski of Illinois, Robert (Christine) Loomis of Mexico, Karen (Al) Baker of Fulton and Julie (Bill) Bullock of Hannibal; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Baker, Alan (Nicole) Baker, Bethany (Travis) Kellogg, Billy Bullock, Zachary Loomis, Courtney Bullock and Stephanie Loomis; six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jeremy, Jace, Lindsay, Aiden and Madison who all cherished their beloved GiGi; two siblings, William Dodds of Minetto and Josephine Fuller of Binghamton as well as several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics in Kathy’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

