Kathryn Creighton, 96

FULTON, NY – Kathryn S. Creighton, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

She was born in Oswego, a daughter to the late Balz and Elizabeth Schwitter.

Kathryn worked on the assembly line in the wrapping department at Nestle Co., retiring in 1984.

She liked to knit, was an avid golfer, enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde, in 2011.

Surviving are her three step-children, Beverly (Harry) Isbell, Harry (Charmaine) Creighton and Clyde (Marilyn) Creighton; four siblings, Doris Schwitter, John (Carole) Schwitter, James (Shirley) Schwitter and Mildred Durfee; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a funeral service to immediately follow.

Burial will be held in the spring at Oswego Rural Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

