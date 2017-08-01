Kathy Becker, 46

FULTON, NY – Kathy A. Becker, 46, of Fulton, died Sunday July 30, 2017, at her home after a sudden attack.

She was born in Fulton, the daughter of Donna Miner of Fulton and the late Raymond Miner.

Kathy loved to spend time with family and friends especially her husband, son and the family dog.

She enjoyed making people laugh and had a great sense of humor.

Kathy is survived by her loving family, her husband of 16 years, Jacob Becker of Fulton; her son, Brandon Miner of Fulton; her mother, Donna Miner of Fulton; siblings Jeff (Tabitha) Miner of Fulton, Amy (Brett) Brien of Fulton, Jennifer (Dan Thomas) Miner of Baldwinsville, Raymond Miner Jr. of Fulton and Raylene Miner of Fulton; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be Friday August 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St., Fulton.