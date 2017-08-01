Kathy Becker, 46
FULTON, NY – Kathy A. Becker, 46, of Fulton, died Sunday July 30, 2017, at her home after a sudden attack.
She was born in Fulton, the daughter of Donna Miner of Fulton and the late Raymond Miner.
Kathy loved to spend time with family and friends especially her husband, son and the family dog.
She enjoyed making people laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Kathy is survived by her loving family, her husband of 16 years, Jacob Becker of Fulton; her son, Brandon Miner of Fulton; her mother, Donna Miner of Fulton; siblings Jeff (Tabitha) Miner of Fulton, Amy (Brett) Brien of Fulton, Jennifer (Dan Thomas) Miner of Baldwinsville, Raymond Miner Jr. of Fulton and Raylene Miner of Fulton; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Friday August 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St., Fulton.
I want to give my condolences to Kathy’s family. I’m so sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
I’m so sorry for ur loss Jake..I grew up with both of u and again I’m very sorry sending prayers to her familu
I am at a lost for words. I’m so sorry for this. My condolences go out to Kathys whole family. You are all in my prayers. May she rest in peace.
Such a young beautiful girl, always making others laugh. Sending prayers for for the family and friends.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to all of you.
I am sorry to hear of your families loss. She was a great person. Thoughts and prayers for all her family
I’m so sorry and saddened, remember when she was born . what a shame .Thinking of you Donna my friend and all of your children .
Hugs to all (((Jake)))(((Brandon)))(((Donna)))
My heart goes out to you all. Kathy will be missed by many
Kathy…I will remember your infectious joy!