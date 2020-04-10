Katko Announces Funding Assistance To CNY Hospitals

SYRACUSE, N.Y.— Today, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) announced distribution of $1.8 billion in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding, which will provide direct assistance to hospitals in Central New York and across the state.

These funds, available through the HHS Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, a new program authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provide initial direct relief to hospitals that have been under financial strain due to COVID-19, including hospitals in Onondaga, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego Counties.

The $1.8 billion in funds, come one week after Rep. Katko highlighted the needs of Central New York hospitals in a bipartisan letter to HHS which called for the immediate disbursement of CARES Act HHS funds to support local hospitals.

While the funds disbursed today are welcome initial relief for Central New York hospitals, Rep. Katko today renewed his call for HHS to modify its distribution processes so that hospitals across New York State receive the funds they desperately need.

The first round of Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund relief payments are based on Medicare payment data, and do not consider the severe impact of COVID-19 on hospitals in New York State. Yesterday, Rep. Katko joined members of New York’s Congressional Delegation in urging HHS to reconsider their formula for dispensing these funds.

“I am pleased $1.8 billion in initial federal funds is coming to facilities in Central New York and across the state,” Katko said. “However, with hospitals in our region and state facing the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country and suffering tremendous financial loss as they work to treat patients and limit the impact of COIVD-19 in our community, I am deeply concerned by the flawed formula HHS used to distribute these funds which failed to take into account the severe impact of COVID-19 in hotspots like New York State. It is critical that HHS revises its formula to prioritize funding for states and hospitals hit hardest by COVID-19. Doing so would immediately provide additional funding to Central New York hospitals. Our state is battling an unprecedented public health crisis, and as Central New York’s federal representative, I will continue to push HHS to deliver funds to local hospitals to ensure our frontline healthcare providers have the tools and resources they need to protect themselves and care for patients.”

