Katko Applauds Army Corps Of Engineers For Awarding $1.5 Million Contract For Dredging In Oswego Harbor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko today (May 1) applauded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to award a $1.5 million contract to conduct dredging operations in Oswego Harbor.

Dredging in the federal navigation channel and harbor areas will take place during spring and early summer this year.

“Serving as the first U.S. port of call and deepwater port on the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence Seaway, the Port of Oswego is a critical economic engine for Oswego County and all of Central New York,” Katko said. “I have worked closely with the U.S. Army Corps to advocate for this funding and appreciate their continued commitment to the port and our region. Dredging in the navigation channel and harbor areas of Oswego Harbor will allow for increased traffic at the port and will bolster our regional economy.”

Oswego Harbor is an economic driver in Upstate New York, supporting 250,000 tons of product delivered to seven internal commercial ports.

The activities in Oswego Harbor generate $19 million in economic benefits and create a total of 209 jobs.

The practice of dredging is important for upholding acceptable water depths for the safe passage of commercial vessels.

Oswego Harbor was last dredged in 2016, when 171,000 cubic yards of sediment material was removed from the channel floor.

This upcoming dredging will maintain federally authorized depths throughout Oswego Harbor and the Oswego River channel.

