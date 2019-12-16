Katko: Army Corps To Assess Deeping Port Of Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) Dec. 13 announced that, following his advocacy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a feasibility study on deepening the Port of Oswego.

The Port of Oswego is the only deep water port on the U.S. shores of Lake Ontario, and a critical asset for attracting new economic growth opportunities in Oswego County and across Central New York.

“The Port of Oswego is already a major economic driver for our local economy, and I’ve long advocated for expanding its depth,” said Katko. “Deepening the Port will allow access for larger commercial vessels and ships carrying greater cargo volume. Expanding this waterway will undoubtedly create jobs, attract investment, and drive growth and economic development in our region for years to come.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was granted the authority and preliminary funding to study the feasibility of this project under Section 107 of the 1960 River and Harbor Act and will begin work early next year.

