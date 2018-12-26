Katzman Marks A Decade Of Service With County

December 26, 2018 Contributor

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Brian Katzman with a certificate of appreciation for his 10 years of service.

Katzman is a probation officer with the Oswego County Probation Department.

Pictured from left are legislators Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Weatherup, District 9; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Katzman; David Hall, director of the Oswego County Probation Department; Committee Vice Chairwoman Margaret Kastler, District 1; Richard Kline, District 12; and Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25.

