OSWEGO – Kay F. Howley, 71, of Oswego, passed on Tuesday March 3,, 2020.

Born and raised in Oswego, Kay was the daughter of the late William F. and Lillian (Schoder) Feeney.

Kay graduated from Oswego High School and later married her loving husband of 52 years, the late Francis A. Howley.

She was a homemaker and lovingly raised their two boys, Jeffery and Christopher.

Kay enjoyed crafting, loved to travel with her husband, and loved her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her sons, Jeffery F. (Beth) Howley of Inverness, Fla.. and Christopher F. (Jay) Howley of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Patrick (Sean) Howley and Nicole (Chase) Owen; and two great-grandchildren, Elliana and Killian.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was predeceased by her brother, William F. Feeney, who passed in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Kay’s name, to Friends of Oswego County Hospice Inc. at friendsofhospice.org or P.O. Box 102 Oswego NY 13126.

A calling period will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Nelson Fu-neral Home, 11 W. Albany St., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Kay’s arrangements are in the care of Nel-son Funeral Home.

