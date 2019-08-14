Keeping Our Kids ‘Saf’

OSWEGO – Representatives from Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families (SAF) Program came out to the fifth annual Oswego County Public Safety Day on August 3.

They shared information about prevention, intervention, advocacy and education services that the program offers to victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

SAF works to raise awareness and improve understanding about this devastating issue which impacts individuals, children, families and communities.

Changing behaviors, respecting personal boundaries and practicing healthy communication with children are just a few tactics to help create a safer community.

To get free and confidential help, call SAF’s 24/7 hotline at 315-342-1600.

