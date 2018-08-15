Keeping Our Kids Safe

OSWEGO – Families came out to the Oswego County Highway Department in Scriba for Oswego County Public Safety Day on August 4.

They learned about local emergency services and resources at the fourth annual event which featured demonstrations and displays, food and games, face painting, and bounce houses.

Roxane Thormann of the Oswego County Search and Rescue Team talks to kids about how to stay safe if they are lost in the woods.

For more family-friendly events, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

