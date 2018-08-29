Keith A. Kyle, 60

HANNIBAL, NY – Keith A. Kyle, 60, of Hannibal, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home on Monday August 27, 2018.

Born in Auburn, he lived most of his life in the Hannibal area.

Keith worked as an electronics technician at SUNY Oswego for more than 34 years, retiring in 2015.

He was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville.

Keith enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Simmons Kyle; eight children, Anna, Benjamin, Andrew, Steven, Daniel, Joel, Nathan and Caleb Kyle; parents, Allan and Lillian Kyle; siblings, Kevin Kyle, Roxanne Draper and Darla Klausner; several nieces and nephews.

An hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, 15564 State Route 104, Martville, NY, with a service of remembrance to immediately follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Oswego Rural Cemetery, Oswego.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of the arrangements.

