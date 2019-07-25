FULTON, NY – Keitha J. Bonnie, 81, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

She was born in 1937 in Fulton, a daughter to the late Francis and Eva Hayden Bonnie.

Keitha was predeceased by her first husband, Erwin Ouderkirk; second husband, Jim Peterson; and granddaughter, Michele Dillingham.

She is survived by six children, Kathy Ouderkirk, Kelly Ouderkirk, Kolleen Ouderkirk, Erwin Ouderkirk, Deborah Peterson and Pamela Peterson; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Ouderkirk; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 26, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will immediately follow at noon.

Burial will be at Mount. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...