FULTON, NY – Keller M. Richards, 81, of Fulton passed away at Oswego Hospital Tuesday March 3, 2020, surrounded by his close friends

Born in Fulton to the late George and Iva Richards, he had worked for Birdseye and A. L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton.

Keller enjoyed hunting, road trips and playing the Tambourine and had a unique and very generous personality.

He was predeceased by his wife, Wanda; siblings, Karl, Kyle and Kenneth Richards, Thelma Tetro, Nila Dietrich, Ausa Koes and Norma MacDonald.

Keller is survived by his dog, Princess.

A spring graveside service will be held at a later date, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...