Kelley Competes for SUNY Oneonta Women’s Cross Country Team

ONEONTA, NY — Lindsey Kelley of Constantia competed this fall on the SUNY Oneonta women’s cross country team.

The team competed in eight meets this fall and finished seventh at the SUNYAC Championships. The team finished 19th at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships.

Lindsey competed in four meets this fall and posted a personal best 6K time of 32:32.1 at the Rowan Inter-Region Border Battle.

SUNY Oneonta supports 21 varsity teams and is a member of the SUNYAC Conference while competing at the NCAA Division III level. The Red Dragons have enjoyed a long history of success athletically celebrating National Champions and All-Americans. Oneonta athletics boasts state-of-art facilities a field house and two field turf fields.

SUNY Oneonta is a mid-size, public college rooted in scholarship across the liberal arts and sciences preparing students for successful careers and the pursuit of advanced degrees.

SUNY Oneonta consistently receives recognition regionally and nationally within the rankings of public college’s and universities of its size.

