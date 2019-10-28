Kelsey L. Cook, 33

FULTON, NY – Kelsey Lee Cook, 33, originally from Baldwinsville, N.Y., and recently of Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019.

Beloved daughter of Sharon Turner Cook and Roger C. Cook and sister of Courtney L. Cook.

Kelsey was a member of First United Methodist Church of Baldwinsville; attended Onondaga Community College, Hobart, and William Smith College.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Stuart and Ann Turner of Phoenix, NY, and William and Betty Cook of York, NY.

Besides her parents and sisters, Kelsey is survived by her aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gomez, Brewerton; Judy Turner, Phoenix; and Mr. and Mrs. William Turner, Las Vegas.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. until noon in the chapel of First UMC in Baldwinsville.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

