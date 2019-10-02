FULTON, NY – Kenneth A. Gleason, 84, of Palermo, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Palermo, a son to the late Raymond and Florence DyGert Gleason.

He worked as a welder and retired from Industrial Fabrication in East Syracuse.

He was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge #1280 and the Fulton Polish Home.

Ken was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved hunting and fishing.

Most of all, Ken loved being around his family.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Ann Terramiggi Gleason; his granddaughter, Briana Zelesnik; and 10 of his siblings.

Surviving are his children, Donna Stevens, Kathy DeFeudis, Phyllis (Kenneth) Stevens and Dianne (Brian) Whorrall; grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Smith, Michael DeFeudis, Alicia (Jared) Francisco, Chelsie (Cliff Wilder) Munger, John Zelesnik, Kenneth R. Stevens, Brian Whorrall II; great-grandchildren, Lillian Francisco, Colton Wilder, Emma Francisco; brother, Jim (Andrea) Gleason; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.

