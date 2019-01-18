Kenneth Blount Named to Dean’s List

CIRCLEVILLE, OHIO — Kenneth Blount of Fulton has been named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the Fall 2017 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally, and spiritually.

OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students, and adult and online students.

Additionally, students can participate in OnlinePlus which provides undergraduate classes online with the option of participating in for-credit enrichment experiences on campus or abroad. The Trailblazer Academy allows high school students to complete college classes.

All programs are designed to equip students to become leaders in their careers, communities, families, and the world.

