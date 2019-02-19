FULTON, NY – Kenneth H. Tyler, 61, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness Saturday morning February 16, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Mr. Tyler was born in Oswego, NY, to the late George and Dorothy (Perkins) Tyler.

He was a resident of Fulton for most of his life.

Mr. Tyler had worked for 17 years as a machinist and more recently as a tow motor operator with Huhtamaki, Fulton.

He was an avid Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Mr. Tyler most enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth H. and Jeanette Tyler Jr. of Baldwinsville, NY; his 2 grandchildren: Nolan Andrew Tyler and Ada Carmel Tyler; 6 siblings: JoAnn (Fran) Loomis of Fulton, Michael E. Tyler of WS, David (Joanne) Tyler of Oswego, George (Karen) Tyler Jr., of Hannibal, Terry Bross of East Syracuse, Walt (Carol) Tyler of Hannibal; his former wife and best friend, Kelly Battista of Baldwinsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours, funeral services and burial will be conducted privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

