PHOENIX, NY – Kenneth J. Spillman, 65, of Phoenix, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday August 19, 2019.

He was born in Mariemont, Ohio, to Martha (Seibert) and Leo Spillman on Dec. 22, 1953.

Ken owned and operated K&R Seamless Gutters for many years, retiring in 2015.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and served for six years during the Vietnam Era.

Ken was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Dennis Mapes.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Kenny (Amelia) Spillman; daughters, Kelly Spillman, Kimberly (Michael) Mason, Donde Hinton; sisters, Annette (Scott) Myers, Tammy (Ron) Sanders, Debbie Sturgill, Mary Gottgalf, Tammy Spillman; six grandchildren; and several close aunts, uncles, cousins, neices and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Phoenix, 16 County Route 57A.

Burial immediately following at Phoenix Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Assocuation, or Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...