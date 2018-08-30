Kenneth J. Verdoliva, 78

OSWEGO, NY – Kenneth J. Verdoliva, 78, of Oswego, died Wednesday August 29, 2018, at his daughter’s home.

He was born in Oswego, the son of the late John and Mary (Knopp) Verdoliva.

Mr. Verdoliva retired from Hammermill Paper and later International Paper as a meter engineer after 40 years of service.

He loved spending time with his family, and especially with his grandchildren, he also enjoyed gardening.

Mr. Verdoliva was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Verdoliva; and his brother, Mike Verdoliva.

He is survived by his children, Ken (Cecelia) Verdoliva of Pennsylvania, John Verdoliva of Los Angles, Theresa Verdoliva of Oswego and Lisa Molinari.

He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Megan, Kevin, Vanessa, Sabrina, Kenneth, Anthony, Gabrielle and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Justin, Madison, Syrus and Chase; and his brother, Ronald (Donna) Verdoliva of Oswego.

Funeral services and burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth. St., Oswego.

