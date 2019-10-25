Kick-Off Celebrations Promotes ‘The Dillon Way’ in Phoenix

October 25, 2019 Contributor
A teacher cheers on a student participating in one of the team-building activities during the school’s kick-off celebration.
A team of eighth graders celebrate after winning a race during the Dillon Way kick-off celebration.

PHOENIX – An annual tradition at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School continued recently with a daylong celebration of school spirit and team-building activities.

Students in each grade wore designated team colors and competed in events to build unity while learning the meaning of “The Dillon Way.”

They worked together to take on challenges and embody the school’s character education traits.

The fall kick-off celebration also included an assembly where students showed off banners they created, members of the student council spoke about their organization and the Firebird mascot ignited school spirit.

Chase McElyea smiles as he propels his scooter across the gym floor using a plunger.

