Kids Can Have Fun With Music at Fulton YMCA

FULTON – Youngsters can begin exploring music at classes offered at the Fulton Family YMCA.

From private music lessons to fun group play with various instruments, children can have a great first experience with music.

Families need not be members of the YMCA to take part in these activities.

Private music lessons in piano, guitar or voice take place at the Fulton Family YMCA and can be scheduled at the student’s convenience with the instructor.

Students may use YMCA instruments but will need to have their own instrument for home practice and may need to purchase lesson workbooks.

A 30-minute private lesson costs $20 for YMCA members and $25 for non-members.

Shorter or longer lesson periods are available at scaled rates.

More informal fun is available in two classes — YMCA Drumminators and Boomwhackers.

The Drumminators meet Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7 p.m. for four weeks.

Students will play a variety of percussion instruments and learn to read rhythms.

Boomwhackers are colorful plastic tubes that play notes at different pitches.

Students, meeting from 7 – 7:30 p.m. for four weeks on Wednesdays, will learn to play together to create a music effect.

Sessions for both classes begin Oct. 2, Oct. 30 and Nov. 27.

Classes are $10 per session for YMCA members and $25 for non-members.

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change.

With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...