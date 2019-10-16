Kids Tai Chi, Birds of Prey Set at Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library will sponsor a day full of fun and activities on October 26 for all families.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Susan Mayer and a helper wil host a Kids Tai Chi and Wellness program in the Children’s Room.

At 3 p.m., there will be a program in the community room by Morgan Eagle Falconry.

They will teach families about the sport of falconry with live birds of prey.

All programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

The Oswego Public Library is located at 120 E. Second St.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315-341-5867 for more information.

