Kindergarteners Practice Bus Safety Before Start Of School

FULTON – To help kindergarteners settle into their new roles as full-day Fulton City School District students, they were recently afforded opportunities to attend both school and bus orientation events.

Before they jumped right into their 13-year FCSD educational adventure, the youngsters were accompanied by their parents or guardians as they walked the halls at their respective elementary buildings, met their teacher, found their spots at tables, explored various play areas and began making connections of friendship that could last forever.

Also offered were practice bus runs, as children again were accompanied by their parents or guardians for that very first ride.

Once the buses arrived at the respective elementary buildings of Fairgrieve, Lanigan, Granby or Volney, each bus driver reviewed safety rules and procedures the students will be expected to follow.

During one bus stop at Lanigan Elementary, driver Cliff VanHorn educated his group of boys and girls on his three top rules: stay in the seat, stay seated and keep hands to themselves.

He said they are all important rules because if the bus were to stop suddenly, children must be safe.

The children then practiced how to get off and on the bus safely, as they all stopped and looked both ways before they exited the bus.

Waiting for proper hand signals will also be key, VanHorn said.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...