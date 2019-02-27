Kindness Continues For 5th Graders At Leighton Elementary

Together, Jamie Turtura’s fifth grade students read the book “Wonder” and were inspired to spread kindness in every way they could.

They first created and displayed a large heart full of inspiring messages to show that Leighton Elementary is a kind place.

Her students were so energized that they didn’t stop there.

After messages sparked happy hearts, Turtura said her students thought about how else they could make an impact.

That’s where Olivia Emmons, Rhilynn Rudgick and Deiona Reitz sprang into action.

The trio of girls coordinated a food drive, with the help of their classmates, to benefit Blessings in a Backpack.

They created an informational flyer to invite their peers and Leighton staff members to donate needed items, such as peanut butter, jelly, side dishes, canned fruits and vegetables and other non-perishable food items.

Turtura said she is proud of her students for wanting to make a difference and helping people in their community.

