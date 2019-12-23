Kindness Shown, Honored at Volney Elementary School

Students at Volney Elementary who exhibited kindness throughout the month of December, or who remained focused at attaining personal goals were honored during a recent school assembly.

Principal Elizabeth Stoddard congratulated students who were friendly and nice to their peers and Volney staff members during their time in school in December.

Because they were recognized by their classroom teachers as example students, the honorees each received a Principal’s Award for their efforts.

Role model awardees include: Eliana Izyk, Ariana Henderson, Adalyn Russell, Aaliyah Lischak, Nolan Ouderkirk, Alina Izyk, Reese Birchenough, Isaiah Buettner, Abel Eby, Sophie Brewster, Nicholas Childs, Noah O’Banner, Izabel Flood, Lila Thurlow, Keagan Shortslef, Chase Clark, Zack McDougall, Julian Graziano and David Gilbert.

Also honored in front of their peers, Volney staff members and special guests were students who were recognized for being on a role to achieve a personal goal.

Classroom teachers noted hard work and progress from the following students: Cash Nipper, Kendyl Horning, Willow Vail, Drake Ives, Viviana Reynolds, Cayden Collins, William Patnode, Jason Scott, Josselyn Buske, Ashton Whitehead, Rory Williams, Reese Ives, Lucas Lollman and Nicholas Simmons, Trinity Hughes, Abigail Towle, Dean Breitbeck, Aidan Cocopoti, Mikaylee Vail and Brady Jacobson.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...