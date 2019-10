OSWEGO – Kingsford Park Elementary School students joined their families and other supporters at the building’s recent open house to introduce them to their classrooms and teachers.

They detailed a variety of happenings since the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Together, the children and their guests completed a scavenger hunt to become more acquainted with the school.

Upon completion of the fun activity, everyone was treated to an ice cream snack in the cafeteria.

