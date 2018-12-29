Kingsford Students Spread Joy In December

OSWEGO – Several students throughout Kingsford Park Elementary School were recently honored with the school’s citizenship awards because they exhibited joyfulness throughout the month of December.

Students who expressed joy in their actions or speech were awarded with certificates of recognition at a school assembly.

Honorees include: Beverly Dunning, Aubree Oostdyk, Bella Prunner, Easton Barker, Desiree Lagoe , Natalie Breitbeck, Kevin Riley , Olyvia Dorsey, Sara Tucker, Amara Misztal, Carter Beckwith, Hunter Reynolds, Daylen Rose, Madison Glenn, Logan Duval, Gavin Ruggio, Izzy Smith, Danielle Velzy, Farrah Reed, Owen Dorsey, Willie Dunning III, Crisneyshka Rodriguez-Perez, Jaydyn Williams, Ariel Laracuente and Hunter Dinoff.

