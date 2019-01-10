Kingsford Top Spellers Advance To Regional Spelling Bee

OSWEGO – Three Kingsford Park Elementary School students have advanced to the Oswego City School District’s spelling bee in March.

Sixth grader Audrey Donovan, fourth grader Addison Norfleet and fifth grader Danny Buske successfully spelled the most words correctly on a written test, recently given at KPS.

KPS Spelling Bee advisor Brian Steffen said all students in grades three through six were eligible to participate in the school spelling bee, in which they were asked to spell 100 words from a first grade level up to an eighth grade level.

Donovan, Norfleet and Buske received a new packet of study words to review before the regional spelling bee, to be held March 16 at Oswego High School.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...