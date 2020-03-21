Kinney Drugs To Hire Positions Across State

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y.: Kinney Drugs is hiring multiple full- and part-time across the company, including:

• Pharmacy clerks, retail cashiers, and delivery drivers (no experience necessary)

• Pharmacy technicians and retail supervisors (some higher education and/or experience preferred)

• Nationally certified pharmacy technicians (credentials required; some experience preferred)

There are locations in Oswego County.

Kinney Drugs is a 117-year-old, 100% employee-owned company with competitive compensation and benefits packages. Interested candidates can review open positions and submit applications online on the CAREERS page ofwww.KinneyDrugs.com.

“So many businesses have been shuttered and employees put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential business, Kinney Drugs will remain open to provide our communities with vital medicines, food, and supplies. I really can’t say enough about our employees – especially our store teams – who have been simply amazing through this whole crisis. To support them and meet increased customer demand, Kinney Drugs is hiring for many positions across the company. Some of these positions are temporary, but many offer permanent, full-time and part-time employment. We hope our hiring efforts will come at an opportune time for many of displaced workers,” said Rich McNulty, Vice President of Human Resources.

ABOUT KINNEY DRUGS: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 98 stores throughout New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of four divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of nearly 100 full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; and (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with more than 4,000 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...