Kitchen Fire Damages Maiden Lane Home

FULTON – The Fulton Fire Department was dispatched at 6:26 p.m, on 12/26/19 to 10 Maiden Lane for a reported stove fire.

Crews arrived at 6:32 p.m. and observed heavy fire venting from the kitchen window.

Crews advanced a hand line into the residence and knocked down the fire at 6:38 p.m.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area with some smoke and water damage in the area of the kitchen.

At this time, the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was notified and will be assisting a 22-year-old female and nine-month-old male occupant.

There are no injuries to report.

The Fulton Fire Department was assisted by the Fulton Police Department and Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office.

