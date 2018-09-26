KPS Drop-Off Changes Promotes Safety

OSWEGO – New drop-off procedures at Kingsford Park Elementary School have resulted in consistently happy and safe mornings of the 2018-19 school year.

Before the start of each school day, a few orange cones have been lined up to create a drop-off lane on West Fifth Street in front of the KPS.

Principal Mary Volkomer said she has been thrilled with the results of the new procedures, after a few communications about the changes were sent to parents.

Traffic congestion and potential safety hazards have been eliminated, thanks to the school opening both West Fifth Street side doors to the school.

Volkomer said the convenience of using both entrances enable multiple vehicles at one time let children off the sidewalk side of their vehicles. Vehicles should pull into the lane and drive up as far as they can, drop their child off and drive out.

Parents and guardians who would like to walk their child to the door may park in designated 15-minute parking spots or available street parking around the school.

After the school day begins, visitors must use the main entrance on the right side of the front of the building to gain entrance.

“They’ve really been doing a great job,” Volkomer said.

During a recent drop-off, one parent rolled down the window of her vehicle to tell Volkomer: “Don’t worry; I’ve got this down pat!”

In the future, Volkomer said she would love to see a painted line replace the cones.

