Kristi F. Reppel Earns Olinsky Law Group Partnership

Olinsky Law Group is pleased to announce that we have promoted to partnership Kristi F. Reppel. The firm congratulates her on her achievements and is confident of her continued success.

Kristi joined the firm in 2013, and focuses her practice on Social Security Disability Appeals Council Appeals and Workers’ Compensation claimants.

“We are delighted to have Kristi become a Partner with the firm. Kristi has shown herself to be an exceptional disability attorney with exceptional abilities,” said Howard Olinsky, the firm’s Managing Partner.

Kristi earned her J.D. from The Western New England University School of Law, Springfield, MA (2010) where she was a member of the Women’s Law Association. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, magna cum laude from Siena College, Loudonville, NY (2007).

Kristi was born in Utica, New York, and currently resides in Cicero, New York with her husband, Nathan.

Since 1986, Olinsky Law Group has helped tens of thousands of individuals secure their rightful benefits. With decades of disability benefits experience that includes Social Security Disability, SSI, Long-Term Disability, and

Workers’ Compensation, Olinsky Law Group has become a national leader in nationwide Appeals Council and Federal Court Appeals.

