Kristin Moses Named Assistant Principal at APW Junior/Senior High School

PARISH – The APW Junior/Senior High School began the school year with a new assistant principal who brings a wealth of experience to the office.

Kristin Moses, a native of the Syracuse area, served as a social worker in the Syracuse City School District for the past 22 years.

She decided to pursue her certificate of advanced study after feeling the desire to “help combat inequities in the education system.”

“Rather than complain and be part of the problem, I decided to become part of the solution,” Moses said. “By becoming an educational leader, I will have more ability to make change and positively impact more students than I previously did.”

Moses, who earned her CAS from Syracuse University, said one of her biggest goals this school year is to connect with students, staff and families.

By building positive relationships with them, she said she will be better equipped to provide the necessary supports for success.

“My career as a school social worker prepared me well for my current role … I learned how systems intersect with each other and how we can best utilize and improve them to make decisions that are best for kids,” Moses said. “I am very excited to be a part of the APW community!”

When Moses isn’t working, she enjoys learning, downhill skiing, lacrosse and running.

She shares her home with her husband of 21 years and their four children.

