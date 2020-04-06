Kristina Marks Leads Respiratory Team At Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is focused on caring for our community, right at home. This is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristina Marks, RRT, BS is Oswego Health’s Director of Respiratory Therapy. A Mexico native, Kristina cares for patients with respiratory illnesses at Oswego Hospital.

Respiratory therapists treat diseases, infections, and viruses of the cardiopulmonary system, such as lung cancer, asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, and pneumonia. They are vital to the care of COVID-19 patients and Oswego Health has an entire team dedicated to respiratory illnesses.

She and her team of respiratory therapists are ready to care for any and all patients including COVID-19 patients. For the past seven years, Kristina has seen many different facets within respiratory from neonatal to adult.

“I grew up in Mexico, this is my home. I want to keep my community and my work family safe and healthy,” Marks said. “We are prepared for any patient who enters our hospital.”

Respiratory therapists treat diseases, infections, and viruses of the cardiopulmonary system, such as lung cancer, asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, and pneumonia. They are vital to the care of COVID-19 patients and Oswego Health has an entire team dedicated to respiratory illnesses.

“Kristina has helped bring our respiratory therapy department to a whole new level,” said Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN, Director of Nursing. “The collaboration between physicians, nurses and respiratory therapy has never been better. We are so grateful for her expertise.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...