Kristy Lea Draper, 40

FULTON, NY – Kristy Lea Draper, 40, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday September 12, 2018, after a sudden attack of illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.

Kristy was born in Oswego, NY, and was been a lifetime resident of Fulton.

She had been employed with Mimi’s Drive-In, Fulton, for three years as a waitress.

Kristy enjoyed being involved with the Oswego County Quarter Midget Club and Dirt Sportsmen.

She loved listening to music and using her i-phone.

Kristy was a great caregiver and mama.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jeffrey Draper of Fulton; children: Brett Draper of Fulton, Karlee Draper of Fulton, Cassandra Draper of Parish, NY, and Alivia Diefenbacher of Fulton; her parents, Terry and Chris Fitzgerald of Fulton and Michael Diefenbacher Sr., of Fulton; three brothers: Michael Diefenbacher Jr., of Fulton, Thomas Deloff of Fulton and Timothy Clark of Fulton; five step-siblings: Kim Deloff of Fulton, Mike Deloff of Cicero, NY, Stephanie Fitzgerald of Fulton, Chris Fitzgerald of Oswego and Daniel Fitzgerald of Fulton; one granddaughter: Aubree Draper; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.

Burial will be held privately.

