FULTON – Kyiah Marie Harvey, 2 months, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Crouse Hospital.

She was born on December 30, 2019, in Syracuse, a daughter to Nichole Meyers and Jared Harvey.

Surviving are her mother, Nichole Meyers of Pennellville; father, Jared Harvey of Phoenix; one sister, Haley Crossett; maternal grandfather, Rick Meyers; maternal grandmother, Christine Meyers; paternal grandfather, David Howington; paternal grandparents, Grant and Cheryl Harvey as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

