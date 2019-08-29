Labor Day Weekend: Last Chance for a Road Trip

With every major holiday showing travel growth this past year, the trend is expected to continue for Labor Day Weekend.

With lower gas prices, travel opportunities are within reach for many families.

The national average is now $2.86 while the New York State average is $2. 79.

The Labor Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, August 29 to Monday, September 2.

The top destinations for Western and Central New York drivers include: Outer Banks, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Cape Cod, Mass; and for local getaways: the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands and Finger Lakes.

Destinations within a three-hour drive are very popular for end of summer road trips.

Top destinations are based on local AAA TripTik and map requests.

Orlando is a top destination for those taking to the skies for the holiday.

This year, AAA is seeing more travelers planning for fall getaways.

Top requests include Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont for fall foliage tours.

Also, requests are on the rise for local wineries including the Finger Lakes and the Niagara Wine Trail.

“No matter where they are headed, the Labor Day holiday provides families with the opportunity to make more memories and enjoy one final extended summer weekend getaway,” said Tony Spada, president and CEO of AAA Western and Central New York. “We urge families to use caution on the roads and avoid distractions in an effort to wrap up summer safely.”

Labor Day traffic will likely be heavy across New York State with a significant shift in traffic patterns for the holiday.

According to a AAA analysis of historical data from the NYS Thruway Authority, thruway traffic is expected to increase by at least 10 percent on Labor Day compared to an average Monday.

Construction is often suspended on holiday weekends to ease congestion, but travelers are reminded to check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting www.511ny.org.

Avoid distractions

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, someone dies on America’s roadways every 13 minutes.

Distracted driving is a growing concern that is causing avoidable crashes.

If you look away from the road for just two seconds, you double your crash risk and drivers who text are eight times more likely to crash.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...