LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND PLAYS OVER OSWEGO COUNTY

A band of lake effect snow producing snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will continue east of Lake Ontario into this afternoon Dec. 18.

The heaviest snow will be found from southern Jefferson, central and southern Lewis, and northern Oswego counties.

The band will move a few miles to the north during the remainder of the morning before moving south again early this afternoon.

Travel will be extremely difficult in this band of intense lake effect snow. If you must travel, be prepared for severe winter driving conditions with deep snow cover on roads and near zero

visibility.

