Lake Effect Snow Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning Feb. 27 to Feb. 29

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning and a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego County beginning Thursday, Feb. 27.

Lakeshore Flood Warning

The Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect for Oswego and Jefferson counties Thursday at 10 a.m. until Friday at 11 a.m. The NWS said the combination of high water levels and high waves will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate Lake Ontario shore, especially in bays, inlets and other low lying areas. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

It warned to stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. They expect significant black erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions.

Lake Effect Snow Warning

The Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region, including the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville, Thursday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 6 p.m. It expects long duration of heavy lake effect snow.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet with locally higher amounts are possible in the most persistent lake snows. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph resulting in significant blowing and drifting snow.

The NWS said travel will become very difficult to impossible with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads. The hazardous conditions will greatly impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches as well.

NWS Forecast for the next few days:

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain before 5 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 32. East wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Temperature falling to around 27 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday night: Occasional snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches possible.

Friday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 28. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before 1am. Low around 13. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Snow. High near 22. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday night: Snow showers. Low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

