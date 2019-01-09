Lake Neatahwanta Added to List of Inland Waterways

FULTON – Assemblyman Will Barclay announced that legislation to add Lake Neatahwanta to the state’s list of inland waterways was recently signed by the Governor.

The legislation also adds the Oswego River to the list.

Barclay said this new law will allow the city of Fulton to take advantage of more grant opportunities to preserve and revitalize the lake and the Oswego River as part of the city’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

“I am pleased the Governor signed this legislation into law. Having Lake Neatahwanta and the Oswego River listed as state inland waterways will help protect these valuable, natural assets while at the same time, help boost local economic, recreational, and conservation efforts,” said Barclay. “Hopefully the city will be able to use this designation to help secure more state and federal dollars to move forward with these efforts.”

There are currently more than 120 waterways included in the Department of State’s Inland Waterway’s listing.

The State Barge Canal System, which runs through Fulton, Phoenix, Minetto, Volney and Oswego along the Oswego River, is already a designated inland waterway which has enabled the city to create a Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, a comprehensive planning document devised with community consensus and state input.

Fulton is in the process of finalizing its Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan and because of these ongoing efforts was recently awarded $750,000 from the New York State Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and $150,000 from the New York State Canal Corporation for trail paving, kiosks, lighting, site furnishings, landscaping and signage along the canal.

Barclay has been a firm supporter of the city’s waterfront revitalization efforts.

In addition to sponsoring legislation and supporting the city’s grant applications, he recently secured $100,000 in state funding for a stairwell that will be built on the river overlooking the Oswego Canal next to Veterans’ Park on South First Street.

The stairwell will complement the city’s efforts to improve scenic views and access of the river.

Mayor Ron Woodward said he was grateful for all of the support both Assemblyman Barclay and Senator Ritchie have provided for the city and thankful for their sponsorship of this legislation.

He is hopeful the designation will help fund future lake cleanup efforts.

“I am thankful to both the Assemblyman and the senator for their hard work in getting this legislation passed. And today I am thankful for the Governor for signing this into law. Fulton is fortunate to have both a lake and a river in its boundaries. This legislation will help us to clean up the lake, restore the water quality, and offer more recreation by opening up more funding opportunities,” said Woodward.

The state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program was developed to ensure the protection and best uses of inland water resources and to promote the revitalization of waterfront communities.

The plans are developed with community consensus and provide direction for future development.

They also establish long-term partnerships among local government, community-based organizations and the state.

