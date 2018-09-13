Laker Men’s Ice Hockey Welcomes Newcomers

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego State men’s ice hockey program is proud to announce its 12 newcomers to the 2018-19 roster. Oswego’s newcomers are comprised of nine freshmen and three transfers.

Josh Nenadal joins the Lakers after spending three seasons at Lake Superior State University. The high energy and physical forward has tallied 17 goals and 10 assists in 93 career NCAA games. Prior to joining Lake State, the Brecksville, Ohio native spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Waterloo Blackhawks and Youngstown Phantoms.

Derek Brown comes to Oswego following two seasons at Niagara University. Through his sophomore campaign, the Peoria, Ariz. native recorded eight goals and 10 assists in 66 career games played. On October 25, 2016 he was named Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Week. Brown played his junior hockey for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he produced 40 goals and 88 assists in 168 career games.

Anthony Passero makes the change to the green and gold after sporting the orange and black of Buffalo State for the past two seasons. During those two seasons, the Fort Erie, Ont. native recorded 16 goals and 41 assists in 53 games played. During the 2017-18 season, he was named a Third Team All-SUNYAC forward alongside current Laker junior Michael Gillespie. Passero played his junior hockey for the Fort Erie Meteors of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), recording 128 points in 110 games.

Liverpool, N.Y. native Steven Kozikoski will make the short drive down Route 481 to join the Lakers. He was a star for the Liverpool Warriors varsity team for three seasons, and played last season in the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) for the Oswego Stampede. While with the Stampede, he posted a .929 save percentage and was named to the NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament.

Tyler Antonucci will join the Laker blueline after playing two seasons in the NAHL for the New Jersey Titans. In those two seasons, Antonucci recorded 68 points in 108 games and served as team captain during the 2017-18 season. In May, the Saddle Brook, New Jersey native was named a first team NAHL East Division All-Star and East Division Defenseman of the Year.

Ryan Bunka will look to add speed and play-making ability to the Laker’s blueline this season after helping lead the Kanata Stallions to their best finish in Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) history in 2017-18. The Markham, Ont. native appeared in 159 CCHL games over the past three seasons and registered 23 goals and 62 assists in that time. Bunka was also named to the CCHL All-Graduate Team which played against the Lakers last October.

Robert Clerc is the second New York native to join the green and gold this season, hailing from Wappinger Falls. Clerc has played the past two seasons for the Kingston Voyageurs in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). While in Kingston, Clerc scored 52 goals and added 66 assists in just 97 career games . Early in the 2017-18 season, he was named to the OJHL East Division All Star Team for the Eastern Canada Cup.

Travis Broughman ventures to Oswego from Richmond, Va. Broughman played last season in the CCHL for the Carleton Place Canadians, and finished sixth overall in league scoring with 31 goals and 34 assists in 60 games. He helped the Carleton Place Canadians advance to their sixth straight league finals appearance. During the 2017-18 season he was named to the CCHL’s Eastern Canada Cup team, as well as the All-Graduate Team who played in the Marano Campus Center Arena last October.

Colton Fletcher becomes just the second native of Alaska to play for the Lakers. The Wasilla native played last season for the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. During the 2017-18 season he recorded 41 points en route to being named to the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in March.

Tyson Kirkby is the third new Laker who appeared on the CCHL All-Graduate Team which played against the Lakers last fall. The power forward ranks 13th in all time CCHL games played (230). A majority of those games were played with the Kemptville 73’s, where he served as team captain prior to being traded to the Brockville Braves near the end of the 2017-18 season. In those 230 games, the Prescott, Ont. native scored 52 goals and 86 assists.

Josh Leblanc joins Oswego after finishing 10th overall in OJHL scoring during the 2017-18 season, and 15th overall during the 2016-17 season. In his two OJHL seasons with the Kingston Voyageurs, he played alongside new Laker Robert Clerc and recorded 53 goals and 77 assists in 103 career games. Prior to joining the Voyageurs, the Odessa, Ont. native played alongside current Laker defenseman Chris MacMillan with the Smiths Falls Bears of the CCHL. While in Smiths Falls, Leblanc was named to the CCHL All-Rookie team.

Michael McArthur joins Brockville Braves teammate Tyson Kirkby in the journey to Oswego. The St. Thomas, Ont. native played 149 games over three seasons in the CCHL. Prior to making the jump to the CCHL, McArthur played at the Hill Academy alongside Ryan Bunka. In his final season at the Hill Academy, he recorded 47 points in 60 games.

Oswego and its newcomers will begin its 2018-19 campaign with an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 against Nazareth College at home.

