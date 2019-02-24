Lakers Advance To Title Game

OSWEGO, NY – The nationally-ranked and second-seeded Oswego State men’s ice hockey team added a chapter to the rivalry with No. 3 Plattsburgh as it was victorious in a SUNYAC Championship semifinal on Saturday night.

Oswego advances to the title game at 7 p.m. next Saturday at top-seeded Geneseo’s Ira S. Wilson Arena.

For information on tickets for the championship, see the final section of this recap.

THE BASICS

Result: Oswego 3, Plattsburgh 2

Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Oswego 19-5-2 | Plattsburgh 13-12-2

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jody Sullivan made the best of a tough situation, as Oswego was down a man due to a trip just over six minutes into the contest.

A little more than a minute into the penalty kill, Sullivan was able to steal a puck for a one-on-none situation, scoring the game’s first tally while being hooked from behind. Not only did Sullivan beat the Cardinal goalie, he turned the tides to a 4-on-4 and eventual power-play opportunity for the Lakers.

The shorthanded goal is Oswego’s ninth of the season, giving it sole possession of second place for the most goals of that variety in all of Division III.

Oswego was not done on special teams in the opening period, killing off a few more penalties before notching an extra-man tally.

Less than a minute into Plattsburgh serving a holding penalty, Travis Broughman was able to pull the puck from a scrum and find Josh Zizek for a wide-open score. Michael Gillespie was also credited with an assist on the Lakers’ second goal of the night.

Plattsburgh made it a one-goal tilt in the middle period but Oswego came out in the third and pushed it back to two off a Joseph Molinaro score. The even-strength goal came off helpers from Anthony Passero and Derek Brown.

The Lakers were poised to make it a three-goal margin just seconds later when Gillespie rifled a shot from the right side but it nicked the Cardinal goalie’s shoulder, ricocheted off the crossbar and back into play.

Plattsburgh did not let the luck go to waste, taking the ricocheted puck down to its offensive end and scoring to make it a one-goal Laker lead once again.

The game would remain that way through the final horn, as Oswego withstood the final 1:26 of an extra Cardinal skater when Plattsburgh chose to pull its netminder.

Laker goalie David Richer made 23 saves in the triumph, the power-play unit scored once on three chances and the penalty-kill squad stopped four of Plattsburgh’s five opportunities.

TICKET INFO

The Marano Center Box Office will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for sales to the SUNYAC Championship game.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth and SUNY Oswego students get one free ticket.

Customers are limited to two tickets per person.

There will not be any online or phone sales.

Oswego State has a limited pre-sale allotment.

Tickets will also go on sale at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Geneseo Box Office.

