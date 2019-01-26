Lakers Persevere Against Morrisville

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team used a goal in each of the last two periods to persevere against Morrisville State College in a SUNYAC matchup on Friday night at home.

Oswego owned a sizable 44-10 advantage in shots on-goal, but a 42-save effort by the Mustang netminder spoiled several grade-A Laker chances to keep the tilt close throughout.

THE BASICS

Results: #3/3 Oswego 2, Morrisville 1



Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Oswego 14-3-1 (7-3-0 SUNYAC) | Morrisville 4-12-0 (2-8-0 SUNYAC)

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the final period with the game knotted at 1-1, Josh LeBlanc cleared the puck out of the Laker defensive end to Josh Zizek at mid-ice. Zizek and Derek Brown then played give-and-go, with Brown feeding Zizek for the eventual game-winner at 12:41.

During the second period, the Mustangs opened the scoring at 2:10 but the Lakers answered less than six minutes later.

Anthony Passero intercepted an errant pass in Oswego’s offensive zone and found Travis Broughman by the left post. Broughman slid the puck to the right edge of the crease for a streaking Michael Gillespie who cashed in to even the contest.

The first period went scoreless despite the Lakers outshooting Morrisville 18-4.

Oswego’s penalty-kill unit was perfect on the night, keep the Mustangs off the board on three extra-man opportunities.

In net, Cedric Hansen earned the start and the win, making nine saves to remain a perfect 6-0-0 on the year.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers and Mustangs remain in Oswego to close out their weekend series with another 7 p.m. battle on Saturday.

It will be Schools Night, with children 12 years of age and younger earning free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

